Samsung SmartThings and Google Home will offer seamless Matter device interoperability

Samsung, Google, and over 170 different brands are gearing up to adopt the Matter smart home standard later this year. Although the new standard already promises seamless interoperability between hardware from various manufacturers, Google and Samsung are taking things a step further by offering interoperability between their smart home software platforms. Today, the companies announced an expanded partnership that will allow Galaxy smartphone and tablet users to easily onboard Matter-enabled devices on both the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems and control them seamlessly through either app.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Thanks to the partnership, Galaxy smartphone and tablet users won’t have to choose between the SmartThings or Google Home ecosystems. They will get the option to easily onboard devices connected from one app to the other without manually going through the onboarding process for each device.

Samsung explains that when users open the SmartThings app, “they will be made aware of Matter devices that have been set up with Google Home and will be given a choice to easily onboard those devices to SmartThings, and vice-versa.” The company further reveals that the feature builds on Matter’s multi-admin capabilities and lets users find, connect, and control Matter-enabled devices using either app.

Talking about the partnership, Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Vice President and Head of SmartThings, said, “As the largest Android developer, Samsung values its strong partnership with Google. Providing users with greater flexibility through this new multi-admin feature is a natural progression in our evolution as partners, allowing us to better support our massive existing and potential user base with both Samsung and Google products. Both SmartThings and Google are committed to user choice and giving consumers the power to control their own devices. This collaboration furthers that commitment by enhancing the user experience and promoting transparency between ecosystems.”

Samsung says that the Matter multi-admin feature will roll out to SmartThings and Google Home users in the coming weeks.