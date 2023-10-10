Source: Asus Asus Zen AiO 24 $890 $1206 Save $316 Save $316 off this stylish AIO computer from Asus on Prime Big Deal Days, which is the lowest price we've ever seen on this model. The 24-inch touchscreen hides a Ryzen 7 5825U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to replace an entire computer with one slimline unit. $890 at Amazon

It's Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days shopping event, and we're seeing huge discounts on all things tech. That includes some great laptop Prime Day deals if you're in the market for a new computer. But what if you prefer a desktop computer but have specific needs for how much room it takes up? Well, this deal is for you with the Asus Zen AiO 24 all-in-one computer, which packs plenty of power into its stylish exterior.

Why is this Asus Zen AiO 24 such a good deal?

While there are many desktop PCs that you can find at low prices today, this all-in-one machine is different. For a start, it's only slightly larger than a usual 24-inch monitor, while still packing an entire computer into the frame. That means it only needs a little countertop to be set up on, an important thing if you're in a small apartment where every inch of space counts. It's also got great speakers from Harman/Kardon that are housed behind a fabric panel to blend better into your decor.

Of course, all the design in the world won't matter if the internals of your computer aren't up to snuff, but I'm happy to report that won't be the case here. The capable AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor is powering this AIO, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock of up to 4.5GHz. That's paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD gives you plenty of storage for documents.

As this is an all-in-one solution, Asus has added an IR camera to handle biometric unlock with Windows Hello, and it'll make you look good on video calls too. And it has Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit Ethernet if you prefer a wired internet connection. Asus even bundles a slimline wireless keyboard and mouse with this computer, so all you have to do is take it out of the box and switch it on.

