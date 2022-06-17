Snap Inc. is testing a paid ‘Plus’ subscription tier for Snapchat

Snap Inc. might introduce a new paid subscription tier for its social media service called Snapchat Plus. Currently, the service is being tested internally but will offer a variety of perks for paying subscribers.

Although Snapchat Plus has been confirmed by Snap Inc, the details at this point from an official source have been scarce. Luckily, Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer, has shared some details about the service. He states that those who are enrolled will gain access to features not yet available on the platform. This can range from exclusive features only available to Snapchat Plus subscribers to more experimental items, or even pre-release functionality. Paluzzi shares examples of some of these features, like being able to pin a conversation, custom Snapchat icons, and a special badge. You can see some examples of the Snapchat Plus icons below.

In addition, Snapchat Plus subscribers will also be able to see friends’ locations within the past 24 hours and how many times snaps have been rewatched. Of course, users would need to be sharing location information for the former to be accessible.

Snap Inc. spokesperson Liz Markman had this to say about Snapchat Plus:

We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community.

Paluzzi was able to pull pricing data, with Snapchat Plus coming in at €4.59 a month or €45.99 for a full year. Of course, anything and everything could change before its official release, especially pricing. While Snap Inc. has acknowledged the new service, it has yet to say when the official release will occur.

Along with updates to its app, the social media company has recently dabbled back into hardware with the release of its new drone, Pixy. Pixy is meant to take the complication out of flying a drone, giving users access to just a handful of shooting modes while removing the complication of having to fly the drone. The footage is then synced to the phone where it can be edited and uploaded to Snapchat.

Source: The Verge, Alessandro Paluzzi (Twitter)