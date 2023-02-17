It's hard to believe that the first release of Snapchat took place over a decade ago. While it has had its ups and downs over the past ten years, the app has unfortunately been overshadowed by new competitors, with the likes of TikTok taking over, becoming one of the most popular short-form video apps to date. Despite this, Snapchat has managed to retain and grow users, and recently announced that it had reached a new milestone with over 750 million monthly active users.

While this is an excellent thing, the company unfortunately continues to lose money. Although the firm focuses on its app, it has tried to branch out in the past with physical devices. During 2022, the company took another stab at an accessory, launching the Pixy drone that cost $250. Although there was some excitement from some users, things came crashing down pretty quickly as the firm halted work on the project just four months after its debut.

The company hasn't officially stated that the project is dead, and it can still be purchased through its web store, there just isn't a current status on the device as of 2023. With regard to Snapchat, the company has made strides over the past year, introducing new features for standard and Plus users. In addition, it has also enhanced the quality of its camera, bringing 10-bit HDR support to Pixel 7 series devices. Furthermore, it has also tried to provide more tools for creators, but did also reduce its Spotlight fund, providing creators on the platform with fewer incentives.

With that said, 2023 looks like it could be a red-hot year for short-form videos, with YouTube ramping up its efforts, and TikTok still being the king, there's no telling what kinds of things could occur in the new year. One thing to note is that Snapchat does have some lofty goals for the coming years trying to reach one billion users in the next few years.

