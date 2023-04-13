The photo and video-sharing market is heavily saturated with apps promising unique features or alternative functions. Snap Inc.’s Snapchat was once the internet’s darling but quickly lost users to rivals like Instagram and TikTok. To retain its numbers and stem the financial bleeding, Snapchat introduced a $4 subscription tier last year for exclusive and experimental features dubbed "Snapchat+", adding features like an AI chatbot and priority story replies. Now it would appear that Snapchat is introducing a dark mode for Android users, but only for those who are subscribed to Snapchat+.

Paluzzi shared a screenshot of an “App Appearance” menu on his Twitter account, which listed three options. “Match System” seemingly copies the visual effect from the device’s system, while “Always Light” and “Always Dark” uses the chosen appearance until it is manually changed. The leaker has been chronicling Snapchat’s dark mode for over a year, sporadically updating his Twitter thread with new details.

The move would be an interesting one, to say the least. A dark mode is available in most Android apps, but Snapchat has been reluctant to include the (free) feature for a long time. On a Snapchat support page called “How to Enable Dark Mode on Snapchat,” there are two separate mentions that “Dark Mode is not available on Android at this time.” This is in contrast to the app’s iOS version, where users can switch between light or dark without spending a cent. Dark mode was introduced in 2019, only a few weeks after Apple made the dark mode setting available for iOS gadgets.

As Paluzzi notes, the feature is still being worked on, and there is no indication when it will make its way over to Snapchat+. However, there is also the possibility that the feature won’t be included in the subscription and will instead be shifted to the regular version when ready.

Via: 9to5Google