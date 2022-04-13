Snapchat’s new Dynamic Stories feature makes it easier to keep up with breaking news

Snapchat may not be the biggest social media platform out there, but it remains hugely popular among teens and youngsters — especially in markets like the US and India. Instagram and Facebook have shamelessly copied many features of Snapchat, including Stories and animated filters. But despite all this, Snapchat continues to come up with innovative features. The company recently introduced a new lens to help you learn Americal Sign Language. And now they are launching Dynamic Stories.

Snapchat’s Dynamic Stories is a new feature aimed at publishers and newsrooms. It uses the RSS Feed to automatically generate Stories based on articles published by a partner publication. Snapchat says the new format allows news websites and magazines to post breaking news and a daily dose of content on Snapchat as quickly as possible while significantly lowering their costs.

“Available in the Discover feed, these Stories update in real-time, meaning Snapchatters can keep up with the latest news as it breaks. Whether it’s breaking news from credible sources on the war in Ukraine or the latest in pop-culture or fashion, Dynamic Stories helps Snapchatters learn about the world as it happens,” wrote Snapchat in its official announcement post.

Snapchat has started testing the Dynamic Stories feature with select partners in the US, UK, France, and India. The company has partnered up with the following publications:

US : Axios, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Tom’s Guide, Vice

UK : British Vogue, GQ UK, PinkNews, The Independent, The Mirror

: British Vogue, GQ UK, PinkNews, The Independent, The Mirror France : Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France

: Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France India: GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, Vogue India

Dynamic Stories will appear on the Discover feed, and they update in real-time. For now, these stories don’t support video — only articles.

