Snapchat has joined hands with Amazon Fashion to introduce a new set of AR Lenses that will make shopping for eyewear a whole lot easier. The new Lenses let you try eyeglasses and sunglasses from brands like Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar within the Snapchat app and purchase them from Amazon Fashion using a direct link.

Users can find the new Amazon Fashion AR lenses by heading to the @amazonfashion profile on Snapchat. Trying out the eyewear Lenses is as simple as using other Snapchat filters. With just a tap, the app adds an overlay that gives you a decent idea of how the eyeglasses will look on you. The Verge reports that in some cases the new Lenses also include some additional accessories, like knitted hats and a frosted backdrop for Oakley's line of ski sunglasses.

Snapchat says that the new eyewear Lenses mark the beginning of its Virtual Try-On experience and shopping lens category. The company plans to "expand into additional verticals in the future" in partnership with Amazon Fashion. Ben Schwerin, SVP of Partnerships at Snap, was quoted saying, "With the combined innovation and technology between Snap and Amazon, we are unlocking exciting and fun new try-on experiences for hundreds of millions of Snapchatters. AR eyewear is just the first step in our partnership, and we can't wait to continue our innovation together."

Amazon isn't the only retailer investing in Virtual Try-On experiences to make online shopping simpler for buyers. Walmart has also introduced a similar feature on its app following its acquisition of Zeekit -- a virtual fitting room platform that provides an immersive shopping experience. We spotted the feature in an APK teardown of the Walmart app late last year, and the company rolled it out to users in September this year. However, Walmart's implementation isn't exactly the same, as it requires users to upload a photo of themselves to try out clothing.

Source: Snapchat

Via: The Verge