Snapchat launches a new lens to help you learn American Sign Language

Snapchat has been around for over a decade now. Despite many social media platforms copying some of its core features, it still manages to come up with new ideas and implement original features. It’s true that it might not be as relevant today as it was in past years. However, it still has a solid base of users who appreciate its presence and continued development. To compete with the other whales — which leave no fish behind — one must actively innovate. And that’s what makes the company’s latest addition so special. Snapchat has partnered with SignAll to launch a new AR lens that helps users learn American Sign Language (ASL).

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

“Led entirely by Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing team members here at Snap called the ‘Deafengers’, the ASL Alphabet Lens teaches you to fingerspell your name, practice the ASL Alphabet, and play games that put new skills to the test. It was built using groundbreaking hand-tracking technology that powered last year’s fingerspelling Lenses in honor of International Week of the Deaf.,” stated Snapchat in a newsroom post.

The new American Sign Language AR lens is available for both iOS and Android users, and you can try it out now. There are various modes to choose from — aimed at different objective, such as learning, memorizing, etc. Users will need to appear in the camera frame and follow the on-screen instructions.

This new feature is a very welcome one as it makes learning American Sign Language fun, simple, and engaging. It will especially be helpful for those who have deaf friends or family. Thanks to the new lens, they will be able to quickly learn certain words and use them with their loved ones in person.

Do you plan on learning American Sign Language through Snapchat’s new AR lens? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Snapchat Newsroom

Via: The Verge