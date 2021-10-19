Google partners with Snapchat to bring exclusive features to the Pixel 6, older Pixels

Google has just launched the long-awaited Google Pixel 6 series, and with both devices come a lot of cool features and improvements. Google has announced that it has partnered with Snap Inc. in order to bring exclusive Snapchat features to the Pixel 6 series. Even better, some features will come to older Pixel smartphones, too.

The first feature is “Quick Tap to Snap”, which lets a user double-tap the back of their smartphone to open Snapchat straight on the lockscreen. It’s just like taking a photo using your normal camera app from the lockscreen when using your phone, where you can’t view your gallery until you login to your phone. Once a snap is ready, the user can then authenticate themselves through any of their usual methods to unlock their phone, including biometrics, pattern, password, or PIN. Without unlocking the phone, photos can also be saved to the camera roll, though not to Snapchat itself. Once unlocked, you’ll be able to interact with Snapchat as normal. This feature is coming to the Pixel 5a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5, too.

Another feature announced is the release of exclusive augmented reality lenses for Snapchat that leverage the power of the new Google Tensor chipset that powers the Pixel 6 series. Live Translate will also work on the Pixel 6 series from within Snapchat across 10 languages, and that feature will launch sometime over the coming months. Snap Inc. says that the Pixel 6 is the fastest phone to make and send Snapchat photos, too.

This isn’t the first time that specific features have come to Pixel smartphones when using Snapchat. Previously, the dedicated Pixel Visual Core in the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 integrated with Snapchat. At the time, the best Snapchat experience you could get was on a Pixel smartphone.