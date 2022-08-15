Snapchat Plus hits 1 million paid subscribers and gets updated with new features

Snapchat Plus arrived towards the end of June, giving users the privilege of testing early and experimental features for a monthly fee. Today, Snap Inc. announced new features arriving in its August update that will bring more value to the paid service.

While the new update might have several new features, most are just cosmetic. First, Plus users will gain access to Priority Story Replies. This will make replies to Snap Stars more visible in case you are trying to get their attention. Users will also have the ability to choose an emoji to replace the traditional blue hollow arrow that appears when a chat is read. Bitmojis will get a boost as special backgrounds will be made available, like “gleaming gold” and a tropical beach setting. There also looks be a marble background as well. Last, users can customize their Snapchat app icons with new colors and designs.

Of course, these features are rather tame for an update, but the company has stated that new features are coming soon. The firm previously included cosmetic perks like new Snapchat icons and an exclusive Snapchat Plus badge. In addition, it allowed Plus subscribers to pin conversations and see who rewatched their story. Snap Inc. also later added the ability to access its service from the web. While you could chat, make calls, and share videos, you could not use its popular AR features.

But, so far, it looks like the service is quite popular. Snap Inc. stated that there are now over one million subscribers using its paid service. The service launched on June 29, which makes the service less than two months old. Snapchat Plus is now available in over 20 regions. If you are interested in joining, you can do so by finding the Plus setting in your profile. Snapchat Plus will cost $3.99 a month.

Source: Snapchat