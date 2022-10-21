It's only been a few months since the release of Snapchat Plus, but what might come as a surprise is that the paid subscription service currently has over a million users. While the app usually provides general updates, it has been more aggressive lately, focused on providing value for its paid subscribers by debuting new features on a monthly basis.

Plus users will now have the ability to set a custom time for when their Snap Story will expire. So going forward, Plus users can set a time of one hour or up to one week when posting a new snap, giving their friends and family, more time to enjoy their story. Perhaps one of the more interesting parts of the new update is being able to set a custom tone for any friend, making it easy to identify who has snapped, without turning on the phone. Unfortunately, there aren't currently any options for custom sounds, but there are seven alternate sounds to choose from.

In addition to the above, Plus users will now also be able to set different color camera borders, choosing from eight different colors to spice things up when taking a snap. Furthermore, there will be three exclusive Bitmoji Backgrounds for the month of October celebrating Halloween. While this is a good update for Snapchat users, the business side of things doesn't seem to be going all that well, with the company reporting that it missed its revenue goal for this quarter.

Last month, Snapchat added new iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, along with Chat Shortcuts, and opened up Snapchat for Web for all users. Previously, the latter service was only available to Plus subscribers. If any of these sound interesting, give Snapchat a try on iOS or Android. You can also subscribe to Snapchat Plus, which is now available in 170 countries. But it will cost an extra $3.99 per month.

Source: Snapchat