Qualcomm rebranded its Snapdragon lineup of smartphone SoCs with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 late last year. The company extended the new branding to its mid-tier Snapdragon 7 series this May, with the launch of the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. While most Android OEMs are yet to launch devices featuring the latest Snapdragon 7 series chip, a new leak has revealed details about the upcoming Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

The leak in question comes from Evan Blass, and it reveals pretty much everything about the next SoC in Qualcomm’s budget-friendly Snapdragon 6 series. Firstly, it confirms that Qualcomm will further extend its new SoC branding to Snapdragon 6 series SoCs and the upcoming chipset will go by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 moniker. It also reveals that Qualcomm will use a 4nm manufacturing process for the SoC and offer a 2.2GHz Kryo CPU and an unspecified Adreno GPU. However, it does not highlight the number of CPU or GPU cores on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

Although the leaked specs sheet does not share enough details about the CPU or GPU, it confirms that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will pack a Snapdragon X62 modem-RF system, bringing mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G support to budget-friendly devices. Additionally, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will support up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 2,750MHz and UFS 3.1 storage.

Other noteworthy features include support for 120Hz FHD+ displays, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Quick Charge 4 Plus. On the camera front, the Spectra ISP on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will support either triple 13MP rear-facing cameras, a 25MP and 16MP dual-camera setup, or a single 48MP camera, along with 4K HDR video capture.

Currently, Qualcomm has not made any official announcements about the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. But the company has confirmed that it will host this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit between November 15 and November 17. It will likely unveil the next-gen flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC during the event, and it may also showcase the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 along with it.

