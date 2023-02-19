Recent rumors have floated the idea that Qualcomm is interested in releasing its next SoC sooner than anticipated.

The alleged timeframe was talked about by a Chinese leaker on Weibo, Digital Chat Station (via NotebookCheck). Apparently, Qualcomm is interested in revealing the next flagship mobile platform much earlier than what we've seen in 2022 when the chip launched in the middle of November. Specifics of the release date for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 aren't known, at the moment. However, if we're to expect the new SoC earlier than mid-November, perhaps we should be eyeing a launch in October.

As we let time go by for now, Digital Chat Station also made mention of the next wave of flagship phones to contain the chip. It's currently rumored that phones containing the new chip would release sometime in Q4 2023. This is pretty much expected considering phones like the OnePlus 11 and Galaxy S23 Ultra came out a few months after the November reveal of the current flagship chip.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ushered consumers of the smartphone industry into a world that supports 200MP cameras. The Galaxy S23 Ultra was one of the devices we had our eyes on for this type of support considering the device does feature a 200MP main shooter on its back camera array. In our review of the device, the camera's utilization of the Adapt Pixel Sensor offers several improvements to an already enjoyable photography experience. For what the next iteration of the chip could bring, it's up in the air. NoteBookCheck suggests the mobile platform could see a 25% increase in CPU performance over the Gen 2 variant. This would, in turn, improve the product's overall efficiency by 20% if the early rumblings about it prove to be true.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's launch specifications detailed its 35% increase in CPU performance and its 40% increased power efficiency. The chip also provided a 25% increase in graphic rendering and a 45% increase in power efficiency for its GPU. As we move toward its eventual launch, it'll be interesting to see how much of a power spike the Gen 3 version will offer consumers of the industry.

Source: Weibo

Via: NotebookCheck