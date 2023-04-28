Gaming is a booming industry, and not everyone has the best, most powerful hardware to play their favorite games on. That's partially why Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) was pioneered by Nvidia in its RTX 3000 series. AMD followed suit by releasing a similar technology called FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and now Qualcomm is introducing its own version of the technology for mobile devices. Dubbed Snapdragon Game Super Resolution (GSR), it aims to upscale game content and provide users with better performance.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon GSR is reportedly capable of upscaling 1080p gameplay to 4K with minimal impact on latency and battery life. It utilizes a single-pass super-resolution technique that combines upscaling and edge sharpening into one, resulting in reduced latency and power consumption, thereby improving overall performance. The single pass can also be combined with other post-processing passes, such as tone mapping. We haven't been able to verify these performance claims as the technology hasn't been released to general consumers yet.

Qualcomm says that Snapdragon GSR provides the following benefit both for mobile games and XR devices:

Increase resolution while maintaining graphic fidelity

Increase frame-rate

Increase battery life thanks to a lower power consumption

Increase visual fidelity while maintaining frame-rate

Snapdragon GSR is optimized for Adreno GPUs, and the company gives examples showing how it works on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. In other words, while the company hasn't announced what SoCs we can expect to see this come to, it's very likely that, at the bare minimum, that's the official list. Given that it's a newer chip in the 7 Gen 1 series, we also expect to see it in the 7+ Gen 2.

The list of games expected to support Snapdragon GSR this year is below. XR products are also expected to launch with GSR later this year, too.