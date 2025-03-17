Summary Snapdragon X Elite v31.0.96.0 driver beta is live with support for popular games like Genshin Impact.

Have you snapped up a Snapdragon X Elite device? If you have and you enjoy gaming on it, you'll be pleased to know that Qualcomm has released a new graphics driver update. There's a ton of heavy-hitters in the list of supported games, so if you enjoy playing the newest releases, now would be a great time to give your drivers an update.

The Snapdragon X Elite v31.0.96.0 driver beta is now ready to download

As posted on the Qualcomm website, the company has released driver version v31.0.96.0 to the beta branch. It includes support for a ton of new and popular titles, such as Helldivers 2, Palworld, Genshin Impact, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. If you want to get your system ready for gaming, head over to the Qualcomm driver download website and grab it right now.

If you're not a huge gamer but use apps that require graphical processing, this new patch is still worth downloading. It fixes annoying issues like Blender messing up cubes and Adobe Photoshop performance. As such, expand the box below if you're interested in the full list of games and patch notes for fixed bugs.