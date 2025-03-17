Summary
- Snapdragon X Elite v31.0.96.0 driver beta is live with support for popular games like Genshin Impact.
- Update includes fixes for apps requiring graphics processing, like Adobe Photoshop performance issues.
- Performance improvements in various games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Horizon Zero Dawn.
Have you snapped up a Snapdragon X Elite device? If you have and you enjoy gaming on it, you'll be pleased to know that Qualcomm has released a new graphics driver update. There's a ton of heavy-hitters in the list of supported games, so if you enjoy playing the newest releases, now would be a great time to give your drivers an update.
Windows on Arm keeps on winning
The Snapdragon X Elite v31.0.96.0 driver beta is now ready to download
As posted on the Qualcomm website, the company has released driver version v31.0.96.0 to the beta branch. It includes support for a ton of new and popular titles, such as Helldivers 2, Palworld, Genshin Impact, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. If you want to get your system ready for gaming, head over to the Qualcomm driver download website and grab it right now.
If you're not a huge gamer but use apps that require graphical processing, this new patch is still worth downloading. It fixes annoying issues like Blender messing up cubes and Adobe Photoshop performance. As such, expand the box below if you're interested in the full list of games and patch notes for fixed bugs.
Games Enabled
We have enabled support for the following games:
- Kingdom Come Deliverance II
- HelldiversTM 2
- Palworlds
- Jagged Alliance 3
- World War Z®
- Like a Dragon: Infinite WealthTM
- BodyCam
- Cities: Skylines II
- Forge of Empires
- Core Keeper
- Satisfactory
- Tiny Glade
- Genshin Impact
Game Performance Improvements
Significant performance improvements have been made to the following games:
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Assassin's Creed® Valhalla
- Horizon Zero DawnTM Complete Edition
- The SimsTM 4
- Borderlands® 3
App Stability & Performance Improvements
We have addressed several issues to enhance the stability and performance of various applications:
- Fixed corruption in WPS during zoom.
- Fixed Adobe Scene Edit Detection corruption.
- Improved performance in Adobe Photoshop.
- Fixed crashes in Adobe Lightroom on 16GB devices.
- Fixed cube rendering issues in Blender App.
- Fixed crash seen in Football Manager 2022 game during screen recording.
- Fixed AV1E MVHV failures.
- Fixed black screen issue during video playback in VLC Player.
We are committed to continuously improving your experience and appreciate your feedback. Stay tuned for more updates and enhancements!