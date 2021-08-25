The Snapdragon-powered HP Chromebook x2 11 is now available

HP unveiled the Chromebook x2 11 a couple of weeks ago, and now, it’s available to buy at Best Buy. This is the company’s latest detachable Chromebook, meaning you can use it as a tablet or attach the keyboard base to use it like a laptop.

First off, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset, which is an ARM-based processor. This should give you better battery efficiency overall, and the tablet promises to last up to 11 hours and 15 minutes on a charge. The Snapdragon 7c also means the tablet can support LTE, and HP does say the Chromebook x2 11 is available with LTE support. However, there’s no mention of it on the product page, so it’s likely that will be an optional upgrade later on.

The HP Chromebook x2 comes with an 11-inch 3:2 display, and that aspect ratio makes it great to use in both landscape mode with a keyboard attached or in portrait mode. It gives you more space to read text if you’re using it as a laptop, but the wider display in portrait mode also means you’re less likely to run into weird formatting issues. That display is also very sharp with a resolution of 2160 x 1440. The tablet also comes with a rechargeable USI pen for drawing and taking notes. The pen attaches magnetically to the side of the tablet, and it charges while it’s docked, so you never have to worry about it running out of juice.

Another cool thing about this tablet is that it can run Android apps, so you have your bases covered. You don’t need to decide between an Android tablet or Chrome OS, you get the best of both worlds.

Rounding out the specs, you get 8GB of RAM, enough for solid performance and multi-tasking on Chrome OS, and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s going to be the biggest downside of this product since eMMC storage isn’t as fast as a proper SSD. However, this isn’t all that uncommon on Chromebooks, especially since most tasks you’ll be doing are web-based anyway.

The tablet itself is built from aluminum, and it features two USB Type-C ports, along with a fingerprint reader built into the power button. The tablet’s casing itself is always silver, but the detachable keyboard and the rear shell of the tablet come in two different colors: Shade Grey or Night Teal. The HP Chromebook x2 11 is available for $599.99 and you can buy it below.