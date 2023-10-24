Key Takeaways Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon Seamless, a technology enabling devices to communicate and work together intelligently.

Qualcomm is not building the experiences itself, but making it possible for other companies like Microsoft and Google to do so.

Snapdragon Seamless allows for file and screen sharing, audio switching between Bluetooth devices, and seamless switching between PCs and other devices.

At its Snapdragon Technology Summit, Qualcomm is introducing Snapdragon Seamless, a new technology for making devices work better together. The idea is pretty simple: with potentially dozens of devices in your home, they should be able to intelligently communicate and work with one another.

As usual, the company refers to itself as a technology enabler. That means that it's not going to be building out the experiences for Snapdragon Seamless; rather, it's just going to make it possible for other companies to do it. Out of the gate, those companies include Microsoft, Google, Honor, Oppo, and Lenovo, but it's open to everyone.

As for what it will actually be able to do, Qualcomm referred to things like file and screen sharing, intelligent audio switching between Bluetooth devices, and things like mice and keyboards switching between PCs and other devices.

“Snapdragon Seamless fundamentally breaks down the barriers between OEMs, devices and operating systems. It’s the only cross-device system to truly put the user first,” said Dino Bekis, VP and GM, wearables and mixed signal solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Solutions for making devices work together aren't new, particularly between Windows and Android. Intel has Unison for sharing files, texting, and more, and Microsoft has Phone Link. On the Apple end, there's Handoff. Qualcomm says it's not trying to be any of those things. It's just making the technology that companies can use.

This isn't just about Windows and Android working together. Aside from your phone and your PC, this can include your car, smart home devices, wearables, XR glasses, and more. The possibilities are going to be up to the companies that enable this.

And of course, it's already baked into the firm's new chipsets, including the Snapdragon X Elite, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Snapdragon S7 Pro, and Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1. You'll start to see Snapdragon Seamless start to show up early next year.