Key Takeaways Snapdragon X series offers the X Plus with 8-10 cores and the X Elite with 12, enhancing performance options for manufacturers.

Snapdragon X Elite showed impressive benchmark scores, rivaling the MacBook M3's own.

Snapdragon X Elite devices like the Surface Laptop 6 are expected to compete directly with Apple's offerings, intensifying the rivalry in the tech market.

The news about Snapdragon X Elite's details leaking on Geekbench is still warm, and yet another source has come out to discuss more about these new chips. Marked as a major competitor to the MacBook M3 chips, the Snapdragon X Elite put up a really good score in benchmarking tests, showing that Microsoft may have what it takes to put its devices in direct competition with Apple. Now, an insider source has divulged more information on the chip, meaning we can finally see what's under the Snapdragon X's hood.

More information appears on the Snapdragon X series

As reported by Android Authority, the Snapdragon X will have two variants; the Plus and the Elite. While we did know about these names, we didn't know that the Plus variants has 8-10 cores, and the Elite has 12. Right now, Qualcomm is offering five different chips to manufacturers; three of them will be Elites, and two will be Pluses. Right now, one of the Pluses is still being kept under wraps, but the other four have their specifications listed.

Here's the table that Android Authority provided:

X1 Elite (X1E-84-100) X1 Elite (X1E-80-100) X1 Elite (X1E-78-100) X1 Plus (X1P-64-100) X1 Plus (X1P-42-100) Performance cores 8x Oryon - 3.8GHz 8x Oryon - 3.4GHz 8x Oryon - 3.4GHz 6x Oryon - 3.4GHz 8x Oryon - ? Efficiency cores 4x Oryon - 3.8GHz 4x Oryon - 3.4GHz 4x Oryon - 3.4GHz 4x Oryon - 3.4GHz - Turbo 4.2GHz up to two cores 4.0GHz up to two cores - - - GPU frequency 1.5GHz 1.25GHz 1.25GHz 1.25GHz ? Video hardware 4K 60 fps encode, 4K 120 fps decode 4K 30 fps encode, 4K 60 fps decode PCIe 8+4 lanes of PCIe 4.0, 2+2 lanes of PCIe 3.0 4+4 lanes of PCIe 4.0, 2+2 lanes of PCIe 3.0

The race against Apple starts now

In our previous news post, we noted how Geekbench listed the Snapdragon X Elite as a close competitor to the MacBook's M3. As it turns out, Android Authority got its hands on performance reference guidelines for manufacturers so they can be sure the hardware has been set up correctly. Sure enough, the X1 Elite 80-100 scored similarly to the leak earlier, reaching a single-threaded score of 27990 and a multi-threaded score of 14309. This means that there's a good chance that upcoming Snapdragon X Elite devices like the Surface Laptop 6 will go toe-to-toe with Apple's offerings.