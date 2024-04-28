Key Takeaways Sonic 2 available to play on a TI-84+ calculator - slow graphics, but free entertainment on the go.

If you've been away from your news feeds in the past week, you missed out on quite a bit. Not only did we get a torrent of leaks surrounding the Snapdragon X and the Nintendo Switch 2, but we saw technology used in cool and strange ways. As such, here is a quick rundown of all the interesting things that happened this week.

A whole game on a TI-84+

Image Credit: Grubbyplaya

Remember doing calculator tricks at school? Well this one wins them all. Someone managed to take the entirety of Sonic 2 for the Sega Master System and port it onto a TI-84+ calculator. It's a bit slow, and the graphics aren't the best, but if you're playing a game on a calculator, there really isn't much room to complain. Plus, if you have a TI-84+ yourself, you can download and play it yourself.

4 Microsoft introduces a big change to how you download apps from Microsoft Store web

Now you can install apps with fewer clicks

Not a fan of downloading apps off the Microsoft Store, or having your apps tied to it? Fret no longer, as Microsoft has added a new way to install apps using the Store. This new method lets you download the individual installer for an app, instead of doing everything through the Store. Not only does this cut down on clicks, but you can also take the installer with you on a portable drive. They will even keep themselves updated, even if the Store app itself hasn't seen any updates for months.

Certainly beats winning a stuffed bear

What's the best win you got out of a capsule machine? One player was shocked when they popped open their winnings and found an Intel Core i7-8700 inside. Sure, it's getting on in its years, but as a $3 prize at a capsule machine, it sure beats whatever toys are usually in them. Best of all, the lucky winner got it installed on their PC, and sure enough, it was a legitimate piece of hardware that worked just fine.

2 We get more information on the Snapdragon X

MacBooks have a serious contender

Are you excited for the Snapdragon X? If not, then it's likely because you didn't catch all the news surrounding it. We learned that the Snapdragon X Plus will cost less than the Elite, but it will still outpace the M3 used in MacBooks. Then we learned that the Snapdragon X Elite's performance is even better, with benchmarks proving that it'll be an absolute powerhouse on release. Finally, we learned more information about the Snapdragon X, including plans to release three Elite models and two Plus models.

1 Nintendo Switch 2 details leak online

Hints of the gaming giant's next move are coming to light

Finally, we got some juicy tidbits about the Nintendo Switch 2. Information on the new console are still based on leaks, so it's a good idea to take them with a pinch of salt. Regardless, sources stated that the Nintendo Switch 2's Joy Cons will attach to the main console magnetically. The Switch 2 will also be larger than its predecessor, but smaller than a Steam Deck. Finally, we saw a leak that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible with Switch games, including its cartridges. As such, the Switch 2 is likely aiming to be a straight upgrade to the Switch, allowing players to bring their whole library while also enjoying a larger screen and better hardware.