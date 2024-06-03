Key Takeaways Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite chipsets and Copilot+ are expanding to all form factors, including desktops and mini PCs.

Copilot+ is launching in 15 laptops but not existing hardware, leaving a mystery on how to access it on desktops.

With more form factors coming, all-in-one PCs and mini PCs are likely to feature Snapdragon X series chipsets for consumer use.

Qualcomm is held its Computex 2024 keynote, focusing on its fresh new Snapdragon X Elite chipsets and Copilot+, as expected. Indeed, the big launch for all of that was just a couple of weeks ago, so there's not much to say that's new.

However, one thing that CEO Cristiano Amon did note is that the company's Snapdragon X series platforms are coming to "all form factors".

Snapdragon X Elite coming to desktops

Possibly more as well

Right now, you can only get a Snapdragon X series chip in a laptop. When it was announced, Qualcomm was very clear about that. This is a laptop chip, and more specifically, it's for Windows laptops. Sorry Chromebook fans.

With more form factors coming, the most obvious is all-in-one PCs. One of the first products Apple made when it moved to Arm was the ultra-thin 24-inch iMac. It's likely that we'll see products like that as well.

Another device pictured in the slide is a mini PC. Although the new Dev Kit is already announced and set to begin shipping on June 18, that's not the device pictured in the slide, not that those have to represent real products. Still, a more consumer-focused Snapdragon-powered mini PC makes a lot of sense.

Copilot+ for all

A mystery that still needs to be solved

Copilot+ is launching in 15 laptops, and as of right now, it's not coming to existing hardware. That means that if you have dedicated graphics that could technically support it, you're still not getting it.

Right now, there's no way to get Copilot+ on a desktop at all, so a Snapdragon X all-in-one or mini PC will solve that.

There are, of course, other solutions coming from every company involved, such as Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and even Microsoft.