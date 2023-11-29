Key Takeaways Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip lags behind Apple's SoCs, utilizing an older 4nm node compared to Apple's more advanced 3nm process. This affects performance and efficiency.

Qualcomm's success with the X Elite chip depends largely on Microsoft optimizing and developing software around it. Unlike Apple, Qualcomm doesn't have control over both hardware and software elements, which puts them at a disadvantage.

The state of Windows on Arm is still lacking compared to macOS with Apple Silicon. Developers are less incentivized to create apps for Arm64 Windows-powered devices due to Apple's larger user base.

Recently, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X Elite, its latest SoC for laptops, with some impressive performance claims in tow. The company is aiming to breathe new life into Windows on Arm with custom Arm64 Oryon CPU cores. Despite being marketed as a direct competitor to Apple’s M2 chip, the X Elite’s performance comparisons suggest that it can at least give the recently announced M3 chip a good run for its money. Hearing this will be music to the ears of many people, and rightly so, since Windows on Arm has struggled for years. However, when looking at the grand scheme of things, Qualcomm still has a longer way to go than many people think.

Manufacturing matters

The 3nm power advantage

While still impressive on many fronts, the Snapdragon X Elite lags behind the M3 in one crucial aspect: the manufacturing process. Apple’s latest silicon is built on the more advanced 3nm manufacturing process, whereas the X Elite utilizes the older 4nm one. While in no way is the X Elite considerably crippled by that, there is no denying that utilizing a smaller manufacturing process node will bring performance and efficiency improvements to the table.

When competing at such a high level, manufacturers must make some tough decisions. In this case, Qualcomm was somewhat forced into using an older process node, as TSMC’s yield rates on 3nm were relatively too low to keep up with the potential demand. Making things more complicated, Apple reportedly bought out almost all available usable chips built on this process, staving off any potential manufacturers queuing up to get a slice. It was able to come to a special arrangement of paying per usable chip instead of the standard practice of being charged per wafer.

So Qualcomm was stuck between a rock and a hard place, and it opted to settle with the 4nm fabrication node instead of coughing up more money on TSMC’s bleeding-edge 3nm process and incidentally passing that down to the consumer. While it might sound like the most sensible decision, there is no denying that the 3nm process would bring sizable performance and efficiency gains to the table, and actually allow Qualcomm to compete with Apple.

Qualcomm's fate is not entirely in its hands

Microsoft has to take Windows on Arm more seriously for the X Elite to succeed

However, more worrying is the state of Windows on Arm. It’s been nearly seven years since its debut, and when compared to the integration of macOS with Apple Silicon-powered devices, there is still a lot to be desired. There is no denying that Microsoft has made some progress on this front. Last year, Microsoft brought native Arm64 support for Visual Studio, making it much easier for developers to develop apps and test them on Arm-based devices without having to run them in emulation. There are also a decent number of great laptops that run Windows on Arm. These are all excellent milestones, but it feels like Microsoft’s endeavors materialized a bit too late, leaving Qualcomm behind in no man’s land.

Unlike Apple, Qualcomm doesn't have control over every element. In other words, for Qualcomm to succeed with its plan, it's betting big on Microsoft to optimize and develop its software around its chips. On the other hand, Apple controls both sides of the equation, developing its own chips and building the surrounding software. Even if Qualcomm has made its latest chip more powerful than the latest and greatest Apple Silicon on the market, it will inevitably be set back by Microsoft’s integration.

What further compounds the issue is that Apple’s user base is far bigger than that of Windows on Arm enthusiasts, so developers are less incentivized to make versions of their apps that run natively on Arm64 Windows-powered devices. A glaring example is that Google’s Chrome browser will not run natively on the X Elite chip. Qualcomm wagering on the hardware being powerful enough to offset the performance penalty of running in emulation.

This takes us to the dreaded infinite loop where Qualcomm is relying on Microsoft to optimize the software side for its hardware. Meanwhile, Microsoft seems to be waiting for Qualcomm’s chips to gain more steam, so developers are more incentivized to bring native Arm64 support to their apps. Until this loop is broken, we, the end consumers, are stuck in limbo with the continued theme of promises of having hardware that is powerful enough to pull us through the ruins of emulation relatively unscathed.

Qualcomm has forged the path Microsoft must follow

Microsoft has to do more for Windows on Arm

In all fairness, Qualcomm’s latest offering is quite impressive on many fronts, and it finally makes Windows on Arm a more viable choice for many consumers. When pitted against its Intel and Apple counterparts, it's fair to say that the Snapdragon X Elite gives them a good run for its money in terms of raw performance. In fact, Qualcomm's latest offering is so well-positioned that it's almost an M3 competitor already. At this point, Qualcomm’s chips are no longer the bottleneck.

However, it's hard to imagine an imminent breakthrough in the market when we are still forced to brave the world of emulation to run Google Chrome. Qualcomm has clearly done everything it can to help the cause. Now, it’s Microsoft’s turn to shoulder some of that burden.