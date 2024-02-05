Key Takeaways Qualcomm's CEO confirmed in an earnings call that the Snapdragon X Elite processor will launch in PCs using the next version of Windows.

The new version of Windows is currently rumored to be released sometime in 2024.

The exact name of the new version of Windows is still unknown, but it is speculated to be Windows 12 or a variation of Windows 11.

Rumors surrounding Windows 12 have already been pointing to a 2024 launch, but new information regarding Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor seems to further firm up this idea. As reported by PCMag, Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon spoke in a Q1 2024 earnings call about the "next version of Windows" getting the company's custom Arm64 chip in 2024.

"We're tracking to the launch of products with this chipset tied with the next version of Microsoft Windows that has a lot of the Windows AI capabilities. We're still maintaining the same date, which is driven by Windows, which is mid-2024, getting ready for back-to-school," said Amon in the call.

This, of course, does not explicitly mention Windows 12 — which uses the codename Hudson Valley — by name. This makes sense, as there's still no confirmation as to what Microsoft will call its new version of Windows. Some believe it will go with the straightforward Windows 12 moniker, while others are expecting it to be a variation of the current Windows 11 branding.

This news from the Qualcomm earnings call aligns with other reports that suggest the next version of the OS is arriving this year. With Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 tipped as coming this year filled with AI enhancements, it's certainly not a stretch to consider the possibility that a new version of Windows would accompany them at launch. In an exclusive report by Windows Central's Zac Bowden, it was noted that the Hudson Valley release is expected to come to existing Windows 11 users later in the fall.