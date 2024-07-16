HP OmniBook X
- CPU
- Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 (up to 3.4 GHz, 12 cores)
- GPU
- Qualcomm Adreno
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS touchscreen, 60Hz refresh rate
- RAM
- Up to 32GB LPDDR5X
- Storage
- Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Battery
- 59 Whr
- Charge speed
- Supports battery fast charge: Approximately 50% in 30 minutes
- Ports
- 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 3.5mm combo audio jack
- Operating System
- Windows 11 Home or Pro
- Webcam
- 5MP IR camera
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4
- Dimensions
- 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches
- Weight
- 2.97 pounds
- Speakers
- Poly Studio, Dual Speakers
- Colors
- Meteor Silver, Ceramic white
- Price
- Starts at $1,150
It's Prime Day, or as Best Buy calls it, Black Friday in July. Indeed, it's the season of deals, and HP's OmniBook X is $200 off, bringing the price down to $999. The product is one of the first to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset, and it's among a wave of laptops that are heralded as the future of computing.
Moreover, this is the only Snapdragon X Elite laptop we've found that's on sale; in other words, if you're buying a laptop today, this is the one to get.
The SKU that's on sale comes in Meteor Silver, and it has 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you get pretty much everything you'd need. Also, Snapdragon X-series laptops are the only ones so far to support Microsoft's Copilot+ suite of AI features, like Live Captions, Cocreator, and more.
Why you should buy the HP OmniBook X this Prime Day
The HP OmniBook X is a phenomenal product. I know, because I've been using one since review units were seeded at launch. If I was buying a laptop today, it would have a Snapdragon X Elite under the hood. It's just way better than anything on the market right now.
Surface Laptop 7 15 review: You don't have to wait for Windows on Arm to get good anymore
It does most things right
First of all, it comes with great battery life. That's no surprise, given the Arm processor. But it's the little things that make this laptop delightful. For example, if you close the lid and come back to it the next day, it instantly wakes up, and battery power is right around where you left it. There's no weird power drain while it's sitting in your bag.
It's powerful and fast too. I've been using it for everything from working in Chrome to editing photos in Adobe Lightroom Classic and Photoshop. If you're more into editing videos then photos, DaVinci Resolve is native to Arm now, and Adobe is promising to deliver Premiere Pro (and Illustrator) this month.
As usual, HP delivers with one of the best keyboards on the market, and the 2.2K display is excellent. It has a 5MP webcam for high-quality meetings, and of course, it comes with plenty of RAM and storage.
But most importantly, I want to highlight the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Unless you're waiting until later this year to see what AMD's Ryzen AI 300 and Intel's Lunar Lake chips have to offer, I can't imagine buying anything that doesn't have Qualcomm's new SoC inside it. It's just so good, and this is the best deal around on one of them.
HP OmniBook X