HP OmniBook X $999 $1199 Save $200 CPU Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 (up to 3.4 GHz, 12 cores) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS touchscreen, 60Hz refresh rate RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Battery 59 Whr Charge speed Supports battery fast charge: Approximately 50% in 30 minutes Ports 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 3.5mm combo audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Webcam 5MP IR camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4 Dimensions 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches Weight 2.97 pounds Speakers Poly Studio, Dual Speakers Colors Meteor Silver, Ceramic white Price Starts at $1,150 Expand $999 at Best Buy

It's Prime Day, or as Best Buy calls it, Black Friday in July. Indeed, it's the season of deals, and HP's OmniBook X is $200 off, bringing the price down to $999. The product is one of the first to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset, and it's among a wave of laptops that are heralded as the future of computing.

Moreover, this is the only Snapdragon X Elite laptop we've found that's on sale; in other words, if you're buying a laptop today, this is the one to get.

The SKU that's on sale comes in Meteor Silver, and it has 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you get pretty much everything you'd need. Also, Snapdragon X-series laptops are the only ones so far to support Microsoft's Copilot+ suite of AI features, like Live Captions, Cocreator, and more.

Why you should buy the HP OmniBook X this Prime Day

Close

The HP OmniBook X is a phenomenal product. I know, because I've been using one since review units were seeded at launch. If I was buying a laptop today, it would have a Snapdragon X Elite under the hood. It's just way better than anything on the market right now.

First of all, it comes with great battery life. That's no surprise, given the Arm processor. But it's the little things that make this laptop delightful. For example, if you close the lid and come back to it the next day, it instantly wakes up, and battery power is right around where you left it. There's no weird power drain while it's sitting in your bag.

It's powerful and fast too. I've been using it for everything from working in Chrome to editing photos in Adobe Lightroom Classic and Photoshop. If you're more into editing videos then photos, DaVinci Resolve is native to Arm now, and Adobe is promising to deliver Premiere Pro (and Illustrator) this month.

As usual, HP delivers with one of the best keyboards on the market, and the 2.2K display is excellent. It has a 5MP webcam for high-quality meetings, and of course, it comes with plenty of RAM and storage.

But most importantly, I want to highlight the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Unless you're waiting until later this year to see what AMD's Ryzen AI 300 and Intel's Lunar Lake chips have to offer, I can't imagine buying anything that doesn't have Qualcomm's new SoC inside it. It's just so good, and this is the best deal around on one of them.