Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite is here, and it's Qualcomm's first Arm64 CPU with custom cores made for Windows on Arm. It promises both good performance and efficiency and aims to compete primarily against Intel processors. We're expecting it to arrive in laptops from the likes of Lenovo, Microsoft, Dell, and HP by mid-2024, and Qualcomm claims that this time will be better than when the Windows on Arm initiative started just shy of seven years ago.

Here's the problem: Windows on Arm's biggest problems have actually had nothing really to do with Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 isn't exactly a fantastic SoC anyway, but the problem is actually Microsoft and, more specifically, the Windows on Arm platform itself. Qualcomm can make Snapdragon X Elite the most powerful Arm SoC on the planet, but that doesn't mean anything if Windows on Arm continues to fall behind.

Source: Qualcomm

The problems with Windows on Arm

There have been two major problems with Windows on Arm; one is in Qualcomm's control, the other is very much in Microsoft's control. In Qualcomm's control is the speed of its SoCs, as Windows on Arm devices have, in general, typically been significantly slower than their x86 counterparts. Battery life was typically better, but that's about it. Then the x86 to Arm translation layer on top of those already slow SoCs meant that in contrast to a normal x86 setup (or when compared to an Apple Silicon MacBook), it simply wasn't worth it.

Even though Qualcomm is promising 50% faster performance compared to Apple's M2 chip (though we don't know how it will compare to the upcoming M3), the problem is the Windows on Arm platform itself. Microsoft's x86 to Arm translation layer simply isn't good enough when compared to Rosetta 2. You can argue that Qualcomm's computing SoCs did not pack the right (or aptly powerful) hardware to make it easier for Microsoft to do that, but x86 emulation on Arm hasn't been a priority for Microsoft.

For example, 64-bit application support was only added to the translation layer with the introduction of Windows 11, something that took far too long to add. As well, even if Qualcomm adds the hardware to its SoCs to help with emulating x86 instructions, it still has to then rely on Microsoft to not only implement them but implement them correctly and efficiently. That's a tall ask, and it highlights the advantage that Apple has in controlling both the hardware and the software. Qualcomm is totally at the behest of Microsoft here, no matter what it does.

As well when it comes to software, not all applications will run natively. Qualcomm has confirmed that we won't have a native Google Chrome browser for example that runs on Snapdragon X Elite, meaning that you'll either need to use another browser or brave the world of x86 to Arm translation. Qualcomm's response is that the hardware should be good enough that you won't notice that it's being emulated, but the company has said that for past generations of Snapdragon 8cx as well.

Qualcomm has faith in Microsoft, but should you?

Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm clearly has faith in Microsoft to build the right software around its own Arm chips, but given the past generations of performance when it comes to x86 emulation, it's hard to say that its faith is warranted. Qualcomm holds some responsibility here too, but Microsoft also needs to build the software to make it work, so if Qualcomm claims that its SoCs are capable of it this time and yet nothing materializes, then it's hard to say that the fault isn't Microsoft's.

Whatever comes of this partnership as it grows with the launch of Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm has to take a leap of faith and hope that Microsoft properly builds around and incorporates the right software around its SoCs. I'm sure that Qualcomm has been working with Microsoft to get as much ready to go as it can for the launch, but at the end of the day Windows on Arm is still Microsoft's product, not Qualcomm's.