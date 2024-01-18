Key Takeaways In benchmark tests, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite outperforms Intel's Core Ultra chip in terms of both single-core and multi-core performance.

The Snapdragon X Elite also surpasses the Core Ultra in graphics performance, with higher FPS scores in tests like Wild Life Extreme and Aztec Ruins.

However, Intel still holds an advantage in productivity tasks, as evidenced by its performance in the PCMark 10 Applications test.

CES is the biggest computing show of the year, and it's a longstanding tradition that Intel and AMD announce their newest wares there, followed by every OEM's device announcements. Normally, these new chips and devices are a little bit faster than their predecessors, and those improvements add up over a five-year upgrade cycle.

This year, Intel stole the show a bit thanks to its improvements with Core Ultra, which include a neural processing unit (NPU) and big GPU improvements. These chips are optimized for on-device AI tasks, and while Qualcomm made a splash with its Snapdragon X Elite last year, Intel has two key advantages: It has tons of software partners, and it's shipping now.

Not to be outdone, Qualcomm reached out at CES to show that the Snapdragon X Elite is still worth waiting for. The company allowed me to bring a Core Ultra laptop and benchmark it next to a Snapdragon X Elite reference design. Naturally, I've reviewed both the Acer Swift Go 14 and the HP Spectre x360 14, and Intel had just handed off an Asus Zenbook 14 to me, so I've had experience with the Core Ultra chips already. But how do the two chips compare?

Test units

This isn't the first time that I've benchmarked Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite reference designs. The first time was at the Snapdragon Summit in October, and at the time, I tested it against Apple's M2, Intel 13th Gen CPUs, and Qualcomm's previous generation, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. At the time, Qualcomm actually had two models, one with a 23W system TDP and another with an 80W system TDP. However, at CES, it only brought along the 80W models, which frankly didn't seem fair. Naturally, we'll also include those scores from the 23W machines here.

In total, I ran these tests on the following PCs:

Snapdragon X Elite B (23W)

Snapdragon X Elite A (80W)

HP Spectre x360 14 (Core Ultra 7 155H)

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (Core Ultra 7 155H)

MacBook Air (M2)

Geekbench 6.2

Geekbench is probably the most common CPU test, so you've likely heard the name. You'll find that both Snapdragon X Elite machines best the Core Ultra in both single- and multi-core.

What's interesting is that when I first wrote about Snapdragon X Elite benchmarks, I said that Qualcomm was well-positioned by being far enough ahead of Intel 13th Gen that Meteor Lake probably wouldn't catch up, but Intel Core Ultra actually got a lower score on single-threaded performance. Intel admits this, too, as it sacrificed that single-core performance for better multi-core.

Cinebench 2024

Cinebench is the newest test of the ones we'll be running, which seeks to mimic real-world CPU usage. It's another CPU test, although Cinebench 2024 now comes with a GPU test. You do need dedicated graphics to run it.

Both of the Intel single-core scores were 100, so the two Snapdragon machines beat them by 24% and 32%. Qualcomm's multi-core performance really blows away the competition, thanks to the 12 powerful cores in the Snapdragon X Elite. The Core Ultra 7 155H is designed differently, of course, using Intel's hybrid technology for six big cores and eight little cores. Single-core performance is about even with the rest, but Snapdragon just blows it away in multi-core.

Wild Life Extreme

Wild Life Extreme is part of the 3DMark suite of tests, but it's one of the few that is truly cross-platform, meaning it supports x86 Windows, Arm64 Windows, and macOS. Most of the 3DMark tests are x86-only. This is also the first test on the list that takes graphics performance into account.

Once again, both the 23W and 80W units of the Snapdragon X Elite come out ahead. Interestingly, the Asus Zenbook 14 and HP Spectre x360 came in at 33.28 and 34.12FPS, well over 10FPS less than the 80W Snapdragon X Elite unit and 5FPS less than the 23W model.

Aztec Ruins (1080p)

Aztec Ruins is part of GFXBench, and as you can guess from the name, it's about testing graphics performance. The settings are using Vulkan, except in the case of the MacBook Air, which uses Metal.

Once again, the Snapdragon X Elite comfortably beats out the Intel Core Ultra, this time by over 100FPS. The 80W unit beats it out by over 160FPS.

PCMark 10 Applications

The final test is PCMark 10 Applications, which is the only part of PCMark 10 that runs on Arm because it relies on Office and Edge. It doesn't run on macOS.

This is one test where Qualcomm's hardware fell behind. Indeed, Intel is great at making chips for productivity.

Conclusion

Like I said at the beginning, Intel's biggest advantage right now is that it's shipping today and that everything works on it. Qualcomm's new custom Oryon silicon in the Snapdragon X Elite comfortably defeats Intel Core Ultra in almost every benchmark test, while the M2 in Apple's current MacBook Air sits right in the middle.

Qualcomm hopes you'll wait for Snapdragon X Elite laptops, which are set to arrive around June this year. Whichever chip you're waiting for, we knew it would be a big year for computers, and 2024 is certainly off to a big start.