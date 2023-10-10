Key Takeaways Qualcomm is introducing the Snapdragon X series, its new line of chips based on custom Oryon CPU cores, to compete with Apple's custom chips.

With an architecture license, Qualcomm can now develop its own chips from the ground up, similar to how Apple does, giving it a competitive advantage.

The Snapdragon X series is expected to be a major launch for Windows on Arm laptops, with the computing chipset taking center stage at Snapdragon Summit.

Today, Qualcomm is announcing the Snapdragon X (pronounced "ex", not 10) series, which is set to be its new tier of chips based on its custom Oryon CPU cores. Right now, Snapdragon X is for laptops, and it's aimed at competing with Apple's own custom chips.

The custom silicon game isn't an easy one to be a part of. Qualcomm acquired Nuvia to do it, and what will probably be called the Snapdragon X Gen 1 will be its first custom 64-bit Arm processor. The product will live alongside the existing Snapdragon Compute Platform tiers, rather than replacing them. It's pretty safe to say that if the Snapdragon 8cx was competing with an Intel Core i5, which was always the claim, then the Snapdragon X series would aim to compete with a Core i9.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prior to this, the company was relying on core designs from Arm, such as Cortex-X2 and such. Qualcomm made tweaks to these designs and called them Kryo, but they were still very much Cortex cores. Now, with an architecture license, the firm can build its chips from the ground up. All it needs to do is follow the same instruction set.

This opens new doors for Qualcomm, allowing it to develop its SoCs in the same way that Apple does. Indeed, both MediaTek and Samsung license core designs from Arm, so there's a significant competitive advantage to be had here.

Unfortunately, that's still all that we know. Those custom CPU cores are called Oryon, and that name was unveiled at Snapdragon Summit last year. Snapdragon X is also just a name unveiling. We'll find out about the product in all its glory at Snapdragon Summit in a few weeks.

This year's announcement is set to be a big bang Windows on Arm launch, with Arm chips showing up in some of the best laptops for the first time. Moreover, this is set to be the first Snapdragon Summit where the computing chipset is going to take center stage, with the mobile chipset taking a bit of a back seat.