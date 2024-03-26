Qualcomm has been talking about the Snapdragon X series for quite a while now, with its custom Oryon cores first being announced way back in 2022. These cores and the Snapdragon X series of SoCs are Qualcomm's answer to Apple's Arm-based chips, and they should be arriving for the first time this summer.

When should we expect the first laptops to arrive with Snapdragon X SoCs?

It's sooner than you might think

Microsoft just announced the Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business, and on May 20th, we expect to see the Snapdragon X Elite chipset power the consumer models of both of these laptops. That means Windows on Arm will be powering some pretty high-profile laptops from the get-go, and even better for Qualcomm is that it's expected that there won't even be an Intel variant of either of them.

At the moment, the only X-branded Snapdragon SoC that's been announced is the Elite, but it's possible that Qualcomm may announce more later this year. The company's Snapdragon Summit, expected to take place in October later this year, will hopefully have more news on that front. We do know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will come with Oryon cores, similar to Apple's strategy of its M series chipsets being directly linked to its A series of chips in its iPhones.

What are Qualcomm's Oryon cores?

Windows on Arm, but this time, better

Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm has been doing Windows on Arm for quite a while now, but Oryon is a significant departure from Qualcomm's previous strategy of licensing cores from Arm. Qualcomm has more control over the development process by designing its own cores. This gives the company the flexibility to make major changes to the cores, ultimately allowing it to compete more effectively with other chipmakers, particularly Apple with its line of custom chips.

The arrival of these Oryon cores in the Snapdragon X series is hoped to have a major impact on the laptop market. Qualcomm hopes that Oryon will enable laptops powered by their chips to compete with Apple laptops in terms of performance, battery life, and thin designs. Apple laptops are highly regarded for these qualities, and if Qualcomm can achieve similar results with its Oryon cores, it could be a game-changer for it and the industry.

Previously, Qualcomm would license its cores from Arm, using cores like the Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720, and Cortex-A520 when it comes to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. These are off-the-shelf cores and are why you'll see similar configurations from the likes of MediaTek. There are no more Cortex cores when it comes to Snapdragon X, as Qualcomm is designing the cores itself.

How powerful is the Snapdragon X Elite?

Benchmarks suggest it's good

Benchmarks suggest that the Snapdragon X Elite appears to outperform the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and Intel's latest Meteor Lake CPUs, These benchmark results were collected in a sanitized testing environment run by Qualcomm in a benchmarking session, so it's likely that those numbers will differ from real-world usage in actual consumer hardware. In other words, we have a rough idea of how the Snapdragon X Elite performs, but it's hard to say with certainty if its the x86 killer that everyone wants it to be.

What SoCs are in the Snapdragon X series?

The X Elite is all we know of right now

First and foremost, we know that there are more Snapdragon X series SoCs in the pipeline, but all that's been officially announced so far is the Snapdragon X Elite. It's feasible that there may be a cut-down version of the X Elite aimed at cheaper or entry-level laptops, but Qualcomm hasn't announced anything in particular right now about other X-branded SoCs.

How will the Arm lawsuit affect the Snapdragon X Elite?

It's full steam ahead for Qualcomm

If you've heard about Qualcomm's Oryon cores, then you also probably know that Qualcomm purchased Nuvia and all of its IP, including the cores that its engineers were designing. As a high-level overview, these cores were originally designed for usage in data centers and servers, but Arm claims that Qualcomm's usage of these cores violates the agreement with Nuvia.

As it stands, Qualcomm fully intends to ship its Snapdragon X Elite chips, and there's nothing to suggest at this time that there's any danger of them not shipping to consumers. It's full steam ahead for Qualcomm, and this particular lawsuit will likely take a long time to resolve.