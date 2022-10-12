The new Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 offers 30% improved performance over its predecessor

At IFA this year, Meta and Qualcomm announced a multi-year partnership to bring new premium devices powered by custom VR platforms to the market. The partnership has finally borne fruit with the launch of Meta’s premium VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro, which packs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

The new Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 brings significant performance improvements and better heat dissipation over the Snapdragon XR2 from 2019. Qualcomm claims it offers 50% higher sustained power and 30% improved performance over its predecessor, which “allows more concurrent multimedia and perception technologies to be utilized simultaneously enabling full-sensory interactions, like creating life-like human expressions in the metaverse, without compromising form factor.”

In addition, Qualcomm says that the new chipset introduced an updated image processing pipeline that can achieve less than 10ms latency to “unlock superior full-color video pass-through MR experiences.” The Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 also enables concurrent perception technologies, like head, hand, and controller tracking and 3D reconstruction, and supports up to seven cameras to offer immersive mixed-reality experiences, precise motion tracking, and automatic room mapping. The chipset supports 8K 360-degree video at 60FPS, voice input, contextual awareness, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Meta Quest Pro won’t be the only VR headset to feature Qualcomm’s latest chipset. The company says that multiple OEMs have already committed to commercializing devices featuring the Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1, and we expect to see it on more VR headsets in the coming months. Until then, if you’d like to experience the Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1’s performance and thermal improvements, you can pre-order the Meta Quest Pro by following the links below.

Currently, Qualcomm has not shared complete details about the Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1’s configuration. We expect the company to reveal more details in the coming days, and we’ll update this post as soon as we have more information.

Source: Qualcomm