The Super Nintendo Entertainment System was home to numerous incredible video games. While many of those incredible games have made their way onto Nintendo Switch Online already, and there are a few we would still love to see come to the subscription service, there are a few that we don't expect to see on the service. While Nintendo has been great about getting its own games on the service, there are plenty of SNES games that Nintendo doesn't own the rights to. While that doesn't make it impossible for these games to show up, other publishers clearly believe these games are worth selling instead, or the license is lost to time, and it would be extremely difficult for Nintendo to make happen.

Related 5 NES games that are never coming to Switch Online These 5 games may have been great on the NES, but don't expect to see them on the Switch online service.

4 Street Fighter II

Nintendo Switch Online is severely lacking in fighting games