Summary Windows Snipping Tool now has a feature to clean up annotation lines for a more refined look.

Users can draw shapes and hold the cursor to convert wobbly lines into clean shapes.

The update also includes AI-powered tools for Notepad, such as a "Summarize" feature and a "Recent files" menu.

How do you send annotated screenshots to your friends? Do you use a shape tool to draw out what you want cleanly, or do you grab the pen tool and circle the point of interest a good five or so times? If you want the professional look of the former but the ease of use of the latter, then Microsoft's new Snipping Tool update is just for you.

The Windows Snipping tool gets a handy annotation cleaner-upper

As posted on the Windows Insider Blog, users on the Windows Insider Beta and Canary channels now have a handy tool for annotating screenshots. Just draw out the rough shape of what you want, and Windows will do its utmost best to convert your wobbly lines into something a little more refined.

If you're on the Insider branch and you're all up to date, here's how you can test this feature:

To get started, open Snipping Tool and capture a screenshot of any content on your screen. If the image does not automatically open in the app, click on the toast notification to “Mark up and share” your image. Select the pen tool and draw a line, arrow, rectangle, or oval over the image – before letting go of the shape, hold your cursor or pen still for a moment to convert your stroke into a well-formed shape.

The new update also features some tools for the classic Notepad. This includes a new AI-powered "Summarize" tool—highlight some text, right-click it, hit "Summarize" and it'll use Copilot to give you a run-down of everything you selected. If you're not big on AI, you can instead check out the new "Recent files" menu that lists everything you opened in the past. You'll see them listed out when you open the File menu.

If you haven't touched the app in a while, be sure to check out how Notepad has become better on Windows 11. Or, if you just don't care for it any longer, you can see why Notepad++ beats Notepad any day of the week.