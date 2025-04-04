There's a bunch of software we all use regularly. Some for work, others for entertainment or personal use. Among these software, a few of them may be free to use, while others may be accompanied by a price tag. While the free versions are generally no-brainers since you can use them and uninstall them whenever you feel like, it's the paid ones that require some thought, since you may be investing a certain amount of money either as a one-time fee or as a subscription plan. Unfortunately, I didn't carry out a cost-benefit analysis before spending money on some popular apps, only to realize several free alternatives do the same job. Sometimes, an even better job.

So, a couple of weeks back, I went through the list of software I use regularly, found the ones that I pay for regularly, and decided to find free alternatives. Surprisingly, it didn't take me long to find exactly what I was looking for. Along with saving money, an additional perk offered by a few of these software is that they're open-source, so I don't even have to be worried about an app collecting or misusing my data. Here are all the apps I replaced on my computer, and what I replaced them with. If you, too, are looking to save a few bucks every month, this is the list you need.

5 Adobe Premiere Pro

DaVinci Resolve is free and better