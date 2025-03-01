RAID or Redundant Array of Independent Disks combines multiple disks into a single storage pool that the operating system views as a single drive. While enterprise systems use hardware RAID with a dedicated RAID controller for better performance and more reliability, the average consumer can make use of software RAID on Windows to boost performance and introduce some data redundancy. This is what I did when I found out about Storage Spaces on Windows.

By using two or more of your hard drives or SSDs (or a mix of them), you can double your read/write speeds on your NAS or your regular PC with the right RAID configuration. And although RAID shouldn't be relied on for data backup, per se, it does inject data redundancy into your home setup. Let's look at how you can use Storage Spaces to set up software RAID on Windows.

Why use software RAID instead of hardware RAID?

Simpler, cheaper, more flexible