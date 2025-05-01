While Microsoft Excel is capable of countless tasks, sometimes it feels like we are only scratching the surface of what is truly possible. What if you could streamline your processes, improve collaboration, and fly through projects without dealing with complex formulas or endless manual tasks? Over the years, I have discovered a handful of software tools that act like perfect partners for Excel, each bringing its unique strengths to the table.

Let me show you how these Excel pairings can help you share and collaborate data more effectively, visualize it with greater impact, and ultimately get more done in less time.

5 Microsoft OneNote

Organize information and key findings

While OneNote isn’t the first tool that comes to mind when thinking about Excel, it's a surprisingly powerful and often overlooked companion to boost your workflow. I use it all the time to organize and connect all pieces of information related to my Excel work.

When discussing Excel-based reports or data analysis in meetings, I can take notes directly in OneNote and link them to the relevant Excel files. Also, before diving into data entry or analysis in Excel, I use OneNote to brainstorm ideas, outline my approach, and plan the structure of my spreadsheets. This pre-planning saves significant time and effort later.

I can easily embed entire Excel workbooks or specific spreadsheets directly into my OneNote pages. This provides quick access to the data without having to hunt through my file system. When I receive Excel files via email, I can send the email and its attachments (including the Excel file) directly to a OneNote page for review and annotation.