Do you ever wish you had a remote control for your PC or media server? Unified Remote provides that functionality, allowing you to control your computer with your smartphone. Rather than just providing a simple keyboard and mouse replacement, you can actually control a variety of apps and features on your device.

This makes it great not only for controlling your PC, but also allows you to use it with a media server. You can even use it as a presentation clicker. Here's a look at the different types of software that you can control with Unified Remote.

8 Browsers and web apps

Where the app is most prolific

One of the primary types of software that Unified Remote works with is internet browsers and the web apps you access through your tabs. While you may think this is limited to simply using your touchscreen to point and click on your screen, you also get remotes for specific websites.

While you can access 18 remotes on the free Unified Remote app, some features and additional remotes are locked behind a subscription or once-off purchase. You can also access the full, paid app with a Google Play Pass subscription.

For example, the YouTube remote works with the YouTube website and includes buttons to control volume, switch to full screen, pause, and fast-forward. It also provides a shortcut to the YouTube website so that you can access it with one tap.

The support for a variety of web apps, including Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll, is great if you're like me and prefer using web apps over native apps.

7 Streaming services

Control your media server like a TV

While many of the app's remotes are available for web apps, you can also access remotes for the desktop apps of streaming services. For example, while the Spotify remote didn't work for my web player, it did work for the Windows version of the streaming service.

It also includes remotes for services like Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and more. While you might argue that it's easier to cast streaming apps to your TV (or use the native apps on a smart TV or streaming box), these remotes are incredibly handy for someone who uses a media server to play shows and movies on their TV. It saves you from the hassle of needing to get up and use your keyboard and mouse every time you want to pause something.

It also works with apps like Plex, which is a popular choice when creating a home media server. If you don't have a home media server yet, you can always turn an old laptop into a streaming server.

6 Media players

Control media playback with your phone

In addition to web players and native streaming apps, Unified Remote can also control various media players and viewers. This includes Windows Photos, Windows Media Player, Winamp, VLC, and others.

This is useful if you have photos on a laptop that you want to show on a larger, connected display. For Photos, you can get pictures to autoplay like a slideshow, as well as zoom in and out of photos. There are also directional buttons to cycle through pictures.

For a media player like VLC, you can choose between a simpler and more advanced remote. You get playback controls and volume controls in the simpler remote, as well as file searching and playback position controls in the more advanced remote.

5 File managers

Access files easily

The File Manager remote is simple yet surprisingly effective. It lets you explore the various drives and folders on the computer connected to the service. Selecting the file on your phone opens it up on your PC. The file's window doesn't always open at the forefront, but you can quickly use the mouse button on the remote to switch to touch input and use your cursor to select the newly opened file.

I also tried out the remote while using a File Explorer alternative on Windows called Files and realized that since the remote itself provides a file manager, it doesn't matter whether you use File Explorer or another app to manage files on your PC.

Manage your system power

The Power remote is not a simple on/off button as I initially expected when I saw the feature advertised. This isn't exactly a type of software, but rather makes use of the power tools on your PC. The remote allows you to restart or shut down your PC, as well as allowing you to log off, lock, or set your device to sleep or hibernate.

The remote also has a Wake-on-LAN feature on your computer that can send a wake command. However, I didn't find it particularly useful because your Unified Remote server needs to be running for your phone to connect to your PC; so, when I sent the command to my PC, it didn't do anything.

However, the other power features are pretty useful, especially if you forget to switch your PC or media server off before heading to bed. Occasionally, my PC doesn't properly shut down after an update, so in these cases the Power remote also saves me from having to return to my office in order to switch the PC off properly.

3 Blender

Perfect for those who need a numpad alternative

While many of the remotes on Unified Remote have versions that can connect with a variety of apps, the Blender remote is specifically for use with the 3D modeling software. The app gives you access to a simple and more advanced remote, each of which allow you to use Blender numpad shortcuts.

This would be most useful if you're using Blender on a device without a numpad, such as a TKL keyboard or most laptops. Of course, you can also enable numpad emulation in Blender or use a plugin, but this offers another way you can simulate a numpad.

2 Presentation software

Control slides easily

Whether you're using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint, Unified Remote lets you control your presentation slides. There's even an advanced remote for PowerPoint that includes a timer if you're a power user. The remote for Google Slides is much simpler, containing stop, play, forward, and backward buttons.

You can also use Canva to design and display presentations, but there's no pre-set remote for the feature. In this case, you might want to use one of the Input remotes, which allows you to control mouse clicks and keyboard keys. By using the basic input remote, I was able to click to move through slides and even use some of Canva's keyboard shortcuts to trigger effects.