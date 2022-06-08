Some Insiders with unsupported CPUs are getting upgrade prompts for Windows 11

When Microsoft first introduced Windows 11, people were surprised by the fact that for the first time in well over a decade, the Redmond firm had significantly increased system requirements. While the new requirement for TPM 2.0 made a lot of headlines, the most significant roadblock for installing the new OS was that it required Intel 8th-gen, AMD Ryzen Zen 2, Qualcomm Snapdragon 850, or newer processors. And now, some people that haven’t met those new requirements are getting prompts to install Windows 11.

.@windowsinsider my unqualified 7th gen W10 machine Release Preview channel is being offered Windows 11. pic.twitter.com/lSC74OJpbP — Barb Bowman 🌷💙💛 (@barbbowman) June 8, 2022

This is something that’s only happening to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel, as they’re testing out a brand-new update in Windows 11 version 22H2. The Windows Insider Program Twitter account has confirmed that this is a bug, and unsurprisingly, Microsoft is not lowering the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

The way that the Release Preview channel works is that you get updates that are slated to eventually arrive for the general public. When your system isn’t eligible for Windows 11, it should oull down a preview of the next update for Windows 10 instead. But since Microsoft just recently pushed Windows 11 version 22H2 to the Release Preview channel, it looks like it may have flipped the wrong switch.

Windows 11 version 22H2 is set to be released this fall. While it’s available for anyone with a supported PC to test, Microsoft is going to service it with cumulative updates for a while before it ships it out to the public. For those that are still on Windows 10, there will still be a 22H2 update. It will be much more minor, in the form of another enablement package. Microsoft hasn’t announced what kinds of new features anyone can expect from the new Windows 10 feature update.