Key Takeaways Z890 motherboards need BIOS updates for smooth Windows 11 24H2 installation

Asus offers a solution, but other manufacturers are silent on the issue

You may also face other issues after updating to Windows 11 24H2

Windows 11, version 24H2 is Microsoft's major annual feature update for this year, and it includes several new features that might finally convince naysayers to switch to the latest version of the OS. Microsoft also made sure that the update takes less time and uses less CPU, making the update experience painless, compared to the previous releases. Unfortunately, though, some Intel-based PCs will now require urgent BIOS fixes to smoothly complete the Windows 11 24H2 update installation.

Intel's Z890 motherboards hit the streets recently and are meant to be used in high-performance PC builds. However, if you've ordered or purchased, there are some changes you need to make to your BIOS settings before updating the PC to Windows 11 24H2. Failing to do so will lead to random crashes and reboots during the update. That said, only a handful of users are impacted by this because the Z890 motherboards were announced only recently.

Asus is reportedly the first and the only major motherboard manufacturer to admit the issue and offer a solution to El Chapuzas Informatico, a German media portal. Notably, this issue also impacts Z890 motherboards from other manufacturers as well, though nobody, except Asus, has come forward and issued a statement regarding the issue (via VideoCardz).

However, on the bright side of things, motherboard manufacturers have released a BIOS update to resolve and address the installation problem. So if you've just received one, make sure to install the latest BIOS update before updating your PC to Windows 11 24H2. Another way is disabling the integrated graphics from the BIOS settings before updating the PC. Whatever way you like to prevent the issue from surfacing on your system, tinkering with the BIOS settings is a complicated process, so you must know how to do it correctly.

Windows 11 24H2 is riddled with issues

It's not clear who's at fault for system crashes on Intel Z890-based PCs. Microsoft hasn't said anything yet about the latest reports of system crashes during the update installation on certain Intel-based systems. However, Windows 11 24H2 has its problems. Your workflow might get disrupted after updating to Windows 11 24H2, especially if you're using Voicemeeter and certain Office applications, including Word and Excel, on your PC. So, if all these issues matter to you, wait for Microsoft to fix them before updating your PC to the latest version of Windows.