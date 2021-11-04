Some Windows 11 apps aren’t working due to expired certificates

If you’ve been finding that certain apps and features on Windows 11 aren’t working, you’re not alone. Some things aren’t working due to a certificate that expired on October 31, as Microsoft has started warning users about.

The affected applications include Snipping Tool, the accounts page and landing page in Settings if you’re in S mode, Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, Emoji Panel, Input Method Editor UI, Getting started, and Tips.

Luckily, there’s already a fix available. You just have to go and get it. KB5006746 was released as an optional update on October 21. The thing about optional updates, however, is that you have to opt into installing them via Windows Update. They won’t be installed automatically.

You can check which build you’re on by hitting the Win key and typing ‘winver’. If you see that you’re on build 22000.282, you’re good to go. If you’re on something earlier, you can go to Settings -> Windows Update, and you should see a prompt to install it.

Specifically, this update fixes issues with the Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, Emoji Panel, IME UI, Getting started, and Tips. For the Snipping Tool, Microsoft is actually recommending that you use the Print Screen key to copy a screenshot, and then paste it into an app like Paint. Hopefully, the issue with Snipping Tool can be resolved via an app update through the Microsoft Store.

However, Microsoft is still only saying that it’s working on a proper solution for Snipping Tool and S mode, and that it’s going to provide an update at a later date.

If you don’t feel like installing the optional update, the good news is that next Tuesday is Patch Tuesday. That means that all supported versions of Windows are going to get updates, and those updates are not optional. That means that if you do nothing, they’ll just be installed in the background at some point. And as is the nature of cumulative updates, these fixes will be bundled into that update.