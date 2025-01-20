Summary Retro Lite CM5 is a DIY OLED handheld using Radxa CM5, not Raspberry Pi, for enhanced gaming capabilities.

Upgradeable to RetrOLED, it's more powerful than Retro Lite CM4, handling 3DS, PS2, and GC emulation.

Check out the project on GitHub for detailed instructions to build your own handheld gaming device.

You know, I've covered a lot of SBC-related news for XDA, which makes it pretty hard for me to be truly blown away by a project. Fortunately, that only means that the ones that do amaze me are truly something stunning. Such is the case of this DIY OLED handheld, which uses an SBC to create a device you can feasibly build for yourself at home.

This DIY handheld lets you build the portable gaming device of your dreams

As spotted by Hackaday, this amazing project is called the Retro Lite CM5. By default, it uses an LCD screen, but you can also upgrade to an OLED screen to create the suitably named RetrOLED. Unfortunately, as much as we love the Raspberry Pi here at XDA, this project doesn't use one; instead, it uses the Radxa CM5 Compute Module under the hood to get the job done. The developers made a strong case as to why they forsook the Pi in their build:

The Retro Lite/RetrOLED CM5 is an upgrade to the Retro Lite CM4 handheld. The project goal is to create a more powerful handheld that can handle 3DS, PS2 and GC emulation (none of which the Pi can do). I also would like to be able to play some games via Box64/86. It has a relatively large battery so run time should be excellent, considering it is ARM based.

There's a ton more to the project, so if you're interested, be sure to head over to the project's GitHub page to see how it's made.

