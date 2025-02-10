Summary Someone hooked an air conditioner to their GPU, cooling it to a chilly 20C.

We've seen people do some pretty crazy things when trying to get their hardware down to as cool as possible. For instance, how about that time someone added liquid nitrogen cooling to their Raspberry Pi? Well, it turns out that people aren't done doing wild things with their cooling systems, as someone strapped an air conditioning unit to their GPU.

This air-conditioned GPU reaches a cool 20C on an RTX 4090

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, someone on the Chinese video website Bilibili uploaded a video of them trying to keep their GPU cool. Their weapon of choice involves taking a full-blown air conditioner and hooking it up to their computer to keep their hardware extra cool.

Here's how it works. The GPU uses a water-cooling system that sends all the warmed-up water out through a pipe in the back of the PC. This pipe them goes to a 12,000 BTU air conditioning system, which looks around the same size as the ones you see mounted on walls. While these units can remove the heat from water, they usually distribute the water to cooling systems around a building. However, this project redirects all of this power toward keeping a GPU cool.

The end result keeps an RTX 4090 working overtime at a chilly 20C, which is seriously impressive. The creator wants to use this to cool an RTX 5090, but they need a proper water block to install the liquid cooling system onto it. Until then, we'll just have to wait; however, there are still plenty of reasons why people are keeping their RTX 4090 over upgrading to the 5090.