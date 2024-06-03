Key Takeaways Easily access Windows 10 File Explorer in Windows 11 without registry hacks.

Compare classic and modern File Explorer by opening both simultaneously.

Old File Explorer allows drag and drop to the address bar, a feature missing in Windows 11's modern version.

There are many reasons why a sizeable number of people still use Windows 10. And what's even more concerning for Microsoft is that many people were recently found to be switching back from Windows 11 to Windows 10. If you're also considering switching simply because you don't like how Windows 11 looks and behaves, we now have the easiest way to bring back one of Windows 10's core components — File Explorer.

The easiest trick to access Windows 10 File Explorer in Windows 11 is here

No, the easiest trick doesn't require you to edit the Windows registry. While you can bring the classic File Explorer to life in Windows 11 using registry hacks, doing so has its own risk. But thanks to u/The_Blank_Spot on Reddit, we now know the easiest way to take a visit down memory lane and compare the old File Explorer with the modern File Explorer, introduced with Windows 11.

It's simple. All you have to do is open the Control Panel, then navigate to System and Security > Windows Tools. Weirdly enough, opening Windows Tools brings up the Windows File Explorer interface. And when you leave the Windows Tools section and click any of the drives and folders in the left pane, you get the old File Explorer back. It doesn't harm your system stability, nor does it replace the modern File Explorer in Windows 11.

Interestingly, if you bring back the old one when the modern File Explorer is already open, the former simply opens in a new window. That means you can snap the classic File Explorer on one side and the modern one on the other and compare how different they look and behave in certain scenarios. You can also open the classic File Explorer first and then open its Windows 11 counterpart by right-clicking the File Explorer icon in the taskbar.

The classic File Explorer has a solution to one of the major issues in the modern File Explorer

Microsoft introduces new features with every major Windows update, and Windows 11 23H2 was no different. However, 23H2 got rid of an important File Explorer capability — the address bar drag and drop. But when you enable the old File Explorer, you can once again drag and drop files to the File Explorer address bar.