The user is eager to plug the device into their system and see what it does.

For every prototype, beta, or test version of a product that is saved from destruction, it makes me wonder just how many aren't so lucky and were forever lost to time. Fortunately, we don't have to worry about what happened to the only known prototype of the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, as it has been recovered by a Redditor from random tech junk bin.

Someone recovered the only GeForce RTX 4090 Ti prototype in existence from a junk bin

In a post on the Nvidia subreddit, user u/This_Explanation_514 made a threat titled "God dam [sic] this thing is big." In the original thread's post, he marvels at how large and heavy the hardware is, even if he didn't really know what it was.

In the replies, someone pointed out that perhaps the "thing" the original poster dug up wasn't as strange as they first thought:

After learning about what it is, the original poster stated that they wanted to plug it into their system and see what it did. They've ordered the power cables in, and now it's a waiting game to see what happens next.

While we wait, why not check out some of the wildest concept laptops of all time? While not every product got to the prototyping phase, it's still interesting to see all of the things that could have been, for better or for worse. And if you do want to see early devices that made it to the stage of actually becoming something, check out these Apple prototypes that made it to the consumer market.