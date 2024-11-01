Key Takeaways Someone hacked a Nintendo Alarmo to run their code.

They found a way to load firmware binaries over USB.

To try the code, visit GitHub: you'll see a picture of a cute cat if the code works, but not much else.

Have you grabbed one of Nintendo's new alarm clocks yet? The Alarmy is pretty cool by itself, but of course, where there's an interesting gadget, there's someone not far behind who wants to crack it open and make it do their bidding. If you want to tweak your own Alarmy, someone is working on breaking it out of its hard-coded shell, starting with a cute cat picture.

Someone hacked their Nintendo Alarmo and discussed how they did it

Image credit: Nintendo

This cool feat was shown off on Gary's hacking stuff. With the help of another hardware hacker on X called Spinda, Gary got stuck in defeating Alarmo's system to run his own code on it. For his first pass got an impressive distance into the Alarmo's system by finding a way to load firmware binaries over USB without needing to open up the device.

If you want to give this code a try, it's not at the stage where you can do a lot with it right now. However, you can still give it a spin by visiting the GitHub project with all the code on it. Right now, if you successfully get the code running on your Alarmo, you'll be rewarded with a picture of a cute cat, and not much else.

Fortunately, Gary believes that getting the project to a state where people can run arbitrary code via the USB port without having to crack open the Alarmo will encourage others to attempt developing programs that run on the alarm clock. Trust us; the second someone gets Doom running on that thing, we're going to report about it as soon as possible.