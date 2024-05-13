Key Takeaways Windows 11 was successfully installed on a Nintendo Switch, despite it running slowly.

Running Windows 11 on gaming handhelds is not uncommon, as some Steam Deck alternatives use the OS.

While Windows 11 may eventually be a staple in handheld gaming, it currently poses challenges due to performance issues.

With Windows 11 finding itself on a lot of gaming handhelds, someone asked themselves the question; what would it look like if I took Microsoft's latest operating system and stuffed it inside of a Nintendo Switch? People familiar with the system may wonder how the Nintendo Switch handled Windows 11's system requirements, given how strict they can be. And as you might expect, the end result was more of a deterrent for installing Windows 11 on a Switch than an endorsement.

Someone gets Windows 11 running on a Nintendo Switch

As spotted by Neowin, PatRyk on X found a way to cram an entire modern operating system onto a Nintendo Switch. It took them three hours to get everything installed and running, and by the end of it, they were rewarded with an operating system that took 10 seconds to do anything. You can relive their endless frustration in the video below.

Windows 11 on a handheld isn't that weird a concept

If the idea of running Windows 11 on a gaming handheld sounds ridiculous to you, it's actually not that far-fetched. In fact, some of the biggest Steam Deck alternatives use Microsoft's latest operating system to get things running. Granted, when companies do use it, it sometimes causes more issues than it solves them; for example, we felt the Asus ROG Ally was "hard to recommend" due to its Windows 11 base.

Still, with Microsoft rumored to be making an Xbox portable handheld console, there's a good chance that Windows 11 may eventually become a staple in the handheld gaming market, even if the operating system needs a lot of work before then. Until then, one thing's for sure; trying to turn your Nintendo Switch into a portable PC gaming powerhouse is probably one of the worst ideas you can have when making a Steam Deck competitor.