Key Takeaways Adam built his own GPU in just two weeks, saying it was "much harder than expected."

Despite facing challenges, Adam created his own architecture and assembly language.

Adam shared his process and progress, gaining valuable experience along the way.

Sometimes, even the hardest Raspberry Pi projects aren't enough to sate some people. Sometimes, those people do something like build their own GPU, a feat we previously saw someone make a graphics card that could run Quake. Now, someone else has achieved a similar feat in two weeks with no prior experience, stating that it was a little trickier than he first thought.

Someone built their own graphics card in the space of two weeks

This amazing feat comes to us from adammaj on X. As it turns out, this isn't the first time he's performed a challenge like this; his last big project involved building a CPU from scratch. Now, clearly unsatisfied with performing one amazing task, he took on the challenge of making a GPU, and at the rate he's going, he might just end up literally building his own PC.

Adam didn't just do the project to show off his skills. He also learned a lot during the process, and he's keen to share his struggles. He says building the GPU was "way harder than [he] expected," which makes us wonder just how easy he thought it'd be to build a GPU from nothing without knowing what you're doing.

If you're interested in the processes Adam went through to make the GPU, he explains everything he discovered and learned within the thread. Part of his difficulties included trying to figure out how Nvidia made its cards, which is easier said than done given that all of its tech is proprietary. Still, it didn't stop him from making his own architecture, creating a custom assembly language, and building the GPU in two weeks.

You can also see all the fine details on Adam's tiny-gpu GitHub page, where he breaks down his achievements and how he got there. We're not sure where Adam will go from here, but even if he taps out now, he'll have forever put our SBC projects to eternal shame.