Key Takeaways Windows 7 can be recreated on Windows 11 using free and open-source apps, allowing users to enjoy the familiar UI.

The system's resources are minimally impacted when running these apps simultaneously, with low CPU and RAM usage.

A list of apps and tools, including Explorer Patcher and Open-Shell, were used to achieve the Windows 7 look on Windows 11.

When upgrading to Windows 11, some people yearn to return to Windows 10's UI. But what if you could go back even further, to the days when Windows 7 was the biggest operating system on the market? We've seen people make mockups of a modern-day Windows 7 system before, but now someone has recreated it on their Windows 11 system, and best of all, you can make it too.

Windows 7 makes its return in 2024

As posted on the Windows 7 subreddit, user PandaMan12321 posted a thread called "Windows 11, but 11 (FOSS programs only)". The goal of the project was to prove that you can revamp Windows 11 to look like Windows 7 using free and open-source (FOSS) apps. Not only do you not need to pay a cent to use these FOSS apps, but you can trust that there's nothing shady lurking within the app's code.

With so many apps running at once, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it'd take up a lot of the system's resources. However, Pandaman12321 posted a screenshot of what the system looks like while idle, and despite all the apps working away at once, they had minimal impact on both the CPU and RAM's usage.

Here are all the apps they used to achieve this: