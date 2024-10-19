Key Takeaways A portable original Xbox console was built using real hardware.

The feat involved 4 months of studying the motherboard and adding 12 custom PCBs.

Instructions to replicate it are available on the creator's GitHub page.

It's no secret that you can emulate games on your handheld console, but what if you want to go further than that? What if you wanted all the conveniences of a portable console while also still staying true to the original experience? Fortunately, if you're willing to do a little DIY, you can have the best of both worlds, just as this avid tinkerer demonstrated with a portable original Xbox console using legit hardware.

Someone made a handheld console using original Xbox hardware

This cool feat was performed by Redherring32 on X (formerly Twitter). Not only did they manage to squeeze the original Xbox hardware into a portable shell, but they also managed to give the final product a real authentic look. Imagine if Microsoft managed to kickstart the handheld era back when the Game Boy Advance was the only portable console, and it likely looks like what you're picturing.

The feat was a lot more complex than squeezing the motherboard into a shell and calling it a day. Redherring32 says they had to study the motherboard for 4 months just to figure out where it was safe to trim. Plus, they needed 12 custom PCBs just to get everything running. Personally, I think it was an effort well spent, as this is a cool one-of-a-kind item. If you want to follow in their footsteps, you can check out their GitHub page where they're listing all the tools they used to get the job done.