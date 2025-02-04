Summary Discord Messenger now functions on Windows 95.

A developer made the Discord client compatible with Windows XP up to 95.

However, running Discord on older OS may result in bans.

It's not always the ailing hardware that forces users to buy a new PC. While you can grant your old PCs a second life using some fun projects, in many cases, the end of support for pieces of software that you use daily can force you to upgrade your PC. Whatever the reason might be, you probably aren't upgrading from Windows 95, which is an almost 30-year-old operating system. However, for those who are running it on their Virtual Machines or are planning to use it, you can now have some fun with Discord Messenger, even though it isn't officially supported on your PC.

Discord Messenger now works on Windows 95

Image: iProgramInCpp

Discord officially ended support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 last year, though the messenger continues to work if anyone has it installed on those PCs. Anything older than these versions of Windows, and you don't get the official Discord executable to install on that PC. However, developer @iProgramInCpp defied the odds and managed to bring a Discord Messenger client to Windows XP and older versions, all the way up to Windows 95.

This sounds cool, but nothing more than that when it comes to becoming a serious contender for the official Discord Messenger app. That's because the Discord client only offers basic functionality, and even then, you won't find all of them. For example, the Discord Client doesn't support emojis and reactions. Something more modern like support for Slash Commands doesn't work either. The good news is that the developer is currently working on bringing some of those missing features to make the app more modern and more usable.

Related 4 best chat alternatives that are better than Discord Discord may technically hold the crown, but there are some amazing alternatives out there you should consider

Should you run the Discord Messenger client on Windows 95?

You're always at risk of getting banned when you run a third-party client for Discord Messenger. However, admitting that there is indeed a risk, the developer claims that they haven't seen anyone reporting that their account was banned after using the third-party client. While that might be a sigh of relief, it doesn't eliminate the probability of getting banned. Running the Discord Messenger client is more suitable for those who have multiple accounts. You can download the Discord Client here from GitHub.