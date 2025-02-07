So, Discord is an Electron-based app, and someone ported it to Windows 95 just because they could. Well what if I told you that someone ported Windows 95 to Electron, so that you can download and run it as a standalone app? It's every bit as cursed as you may imagine, but it's also a pretty incredible technological feat, too.

Ported by Felix Rieseberg a couple of years ago, this is a complete Windows 95 install inside of an Electron app running through JavaScript. It uses v86 to emulate an x86-compatible CPU and hardware, which then converts machine code to WebAssembly for execution in a browser. While that sounds absolutely bonkers (and I assure you, it is), the result is that you get a complete version of Windows 95 running in Electron as a standalone app.

Windows 95 in Electron is surprisingly usable

Even if you shouldn't actually use it