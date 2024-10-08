The proliferation of AI throughout our daily lives is impossible to ignore. It has begun to entrench itself deep in our workflows, including everything from music playlist generation to automating tedious tasks in photo editing. The level of access we have to AI will continue to rise exponentially, and with it, academic dishonesty. I graduated from high school many moons ago, far before any LLMs existed in the eyes of the public, let alone crafty students. I can only imagine what the current teaching landscape looks like in the average tenth grade classroom, but one thing I can say for sure is that there are still plenty of TI-84s kicking around.

The TI-84 Plus is one of the most popular graphing calculators in the world, and is synonymous with high school math for many. At that time, I was far too engrossed in slacking off to even think of using my calculator as a cheating device, but that certainly didn’t stop ChromaLock, a tech YouTuber who took that concept and ran with it. After experimenting with what the TI-84 Plus was capable of, he set off to create the ultimate cheating device.

A 20-year-old calculator is capable of more than you might think

We won't be doing any arithmetic here

The TI-84 Plus was capable of transferring information along its USB and serial jack, mainly for data or Texas Instruments approved applications, such as an interactive periodic table or a simple probability simulator. You know, the stuff you’d expect to use on a graphing calculator. Homebrew enthusiasts have since learned how to use it with microcontrollers and other non-educational applications. They’ve also learned how to connect it to the internet.

Source: ChromaLock

ChromaLock began by embedding a Wi-Fi enabled microcontroller inside the TI-84 with help from a level shifter circuit. This required a little more work than was anticipated, and he eventually had to get a custom PCB made to accommodate the microcontroller. Once that was placed, it was as easy as coding a simple menu with the TI-BASIC programming language to launch the different applications. Among them was the ability to send prompts to ChatGPT over the internet.

The calculator was able to connect to his phone hotspot, and even while in a moving car he was able to send and receive data from the calculator exclusively, which is pretty impressive. He was able to pass simple queries like “what is the powerhouse of the cell?” along with some simple algebraic expressions. He also coded the ability for the calculator to type in a chat room, presumably made available for other “enhanced” TI-84 Plus users.

Close

Got a TI-84 Plus lying around?

ChromaLock made a GitHub repo for this whole project, complete with the programs he wrote as well as schematics of the hardware. I love when creative people find new ways to use older, deprecated tech. Calculators serve a very specific purpose, so seeing an old one able to communicate on the internet was a treat. Obviously, there’s very little practicality to be found in this project outside of cheating in your academic pursuits, which we cannot condone, of course. But to me, implementing new tech inside old tech will never get old.