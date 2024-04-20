Calculators are great when you use them to do anything but math. You can spell out words, chart weird-looking graphs, and some even let you make games in them. However, someone took their calculator to the limit by porting the entirety of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the Sega Master System onto the TI-84+, and now all calculator-based games and novelties pale in comparison.

Getting Sonic 2 onto a TI-84+ calculator

As spotted by Lilputing, someone has managed to squash all of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 into a calculator. It's the Sega Master System version of the game, so it looks a little different from the Genesis one; however, it's still the blue blur in all his glory. Best of all, you can grab the files yourself on GitHub and turn your own calculator into a retro console, because let's be honest; it's the best use anyone's going to get out of their TI-84+ these days. Here's some footage:

Image Credit: Grubbyplaya

Yeah, it's a little slow, isn't it? The porter, Grubbyplaya, says that you can boost the FPS with an option that removes all enemies, checkpoints, and bosses, but then there's not a whole lot to do in the game. Fortunately, Grubbyplaya does list "get the game running at full speed" as a to-do item on his GitHub, so perhaps Sonic will eventually pick up the speed in a later patch. For now, however, this demo is a fantastic insight into how a graphing calculator works, and how people can manipulate its operations to do extraordinary things.

Suppose retro gaming on the go sounds like something you want, but you'd rather not play an entire game on a cramped calculator pad. In that case, we recommend you check out the best retro gaming handhelds for portability, ease of use, and a controller that's actually ergonomic for your hands.